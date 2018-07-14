Unsung heroes from Portsmouth wanted for upcoming awards

UNSUNG heroes from Portsmouth who have shown bravery in the face of danger are wanted for nomination as annual awards for heroism get underway.

Nominations are now open for Amplifon’s Brave Britons awards, with people in Portsmouth being urged to nominate the unsung heroes of their community.

There are six categories for the annual awards – against all odds, young hero, service to their country, active agers, hero pet and charity champion.

British Transport Police officer Wayne Marques won an award last year after he was stabbed nine times as he fought off three terrorists armed with just a police baton.

He said: ‘I first felt surprised and then humble when I was nominated by a person I didn’t even know.

‘To nominate others and put them in the limelight is so inspiring and encouraging to others in their communities and around the country.

‘Through adversity we, as a nation, tend to pull together.

‘How we rally together makes this country great.’

Anyone who wishes to nominate a hero in any of the categories should visit amplifon.com