Urgent appeal launched to find 'confused' missing pensioner, 86, last seen near Portsmouth ferry port

POLICE have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing 86-year-old woman who may be ‘confused’ and in need of help.

Clanfield woman Julien Clarke was last seen in Waterlooville at 4pm yesterday afternoon.

The pensioner is believed to have been driving a white Nissan Micra with a registration plate beginning with X636.

The vehicle was last spotted near Portsmouth International Ferry Port at 6.45pm last night.

Hampshire police launched a missing persons appeal in the early hours this morning, with a spokesman saying: ‘She may be confused and we are concerned for her welfare.’

Julien is 5ft 8ins tall, of slender build and is slightly hunched.

She has grey shoulder length hair and is wearing a purple coat over a purple jumper and silver / grey trousers. She is carrying a dark blue handbag.

If you see Julien or her car, please call 101 quoting 44190326051 or 999 in an emergency.