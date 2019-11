Have your say

A BROKEN down van off the M27 has caused delays this morning.

The incident happened westbound on the exit slip at Junction 9 Park Gate around 8am.

One lane was blocked causing congestion for motorists but has now been cleared resulting in delays easing.

