A VAN driver was described as a ‘very lucky’ man after his vehicle careered off the M3 and smashed into trees – but still walked away with only minor injuries.

A man was left trapped after his vehicle became wedged against trees near junction 9 on the M3 motorway just before 4am on Friday.

He was released by crews from South Central Ambulance Service.

A paramedic said he was a ‘very luck man’.