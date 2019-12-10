Vandals trash grounds of Fareham primary school - which were renovated after previous attack

A primary school in Fareham has been targeted by vandals – six months after it celebrated recovering from a previous attack.

Vandals broke into sheds on the site and threw paint across the outside of Titchfield Primary School, in Southampton Road, over the weekend.

A shed damaged by vandals on the grounds of Titchfield Primary School.

The school texted parents and then issued a letter on Monday detailing the damage, which included roof tiles and outside lights being smashed.

In May, the school celebrated the opening of its playground allotment, completing renovation work that was needed after vandals broke into the site and damaged a seating area in 2016.

The door to the allotment’s shed was broken off its hinges during the incident this weekend, but the allotment itself seems undamaged, according to a spokeswoman from the school.

She said: ‘We did put out a letter explaining what damage was done and gave parents a bit of an update.

Titchfield Primary School.

‘We have not had to close, and luckily it was minor damage.

‘A lot of the damage our care taker can deal with.’

Headteacher Michelle Stephens had to send out ‘a horrible text message’ altering parents to the vandalism, as it was visible to pupils and parents as they arrived on Monday morning.

In the letter Mrs Stephens said: ‘We wanted to make sure you were aware of the vandalism before your children arrived in school so you weren’t shocked.

‘I also explained to the children what had happened at our assembly.

‘I told them that some people had got onto our playground and damaged the things we use. I put this in context of not being kind and caring.’

A police spokesman said they are continuing to investigate the vandalism.

He said: ‘We have received a report of a person entering the grounds of Titchfield Primary School and causing damage to a shed and two locks between 6pm on December 6 and 6am on December 9.

‘Nothing has been reported stolen.’

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44190441937.

The school remains ‘upbeat’ in the run up to Christmas, the spokeswoman said, having raised more than £400 through a Scholastic Book Fairs earlier in the month.