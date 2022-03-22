Vehicle fire sees two lanes blocked and traffic delays close to M27

A VEHICLE fire on the M3 caused delays after two lanes were blocked – with traffic building back near the M27.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 4:16 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 10:06 pm

The incident happened northbound at junction 11 Winchester around 3.30pm.

Travel service Romanse reported two lanes were initially blocked.

There were delays of up to 30 minutes from junction 12 Chandlers Ford close to the M27 interchange.

The M3 near Chandlers Ford. Picture: Google Maps
M27Winchester