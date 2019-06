Have your say

TWO boys deemed ‘very vulnerable’ by police have been found.

A search to find Hayden, 16 and Alfie, 10, began after the pair went missing from an address near Tichborne Way, Gosport, in the early hours of this morning.

The two boys have been found safe and well in Southsea

Police confirmed the pals had been found ‘safe and well’ in Southsea, shortly before midday.

Officers thank people who shared their appeal.