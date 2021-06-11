In this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service’s deputy chief fire officer, Steve Apter, has been awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal.

The honour is bestowed on those who have displayed distinguished service or gallantry.

Mr Apter began his fire service career as a retained firefighter on the Isle of Wight in 1990 and he became a full-time firefighter a year later.

Deputy chief fire officer, Steve Apter. Picture: HIWFRS

He then led the former Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, and as deputy commissioner for the London Fire Brigade attended many significant incidents, including the Westminster Bridge terrorist attack and Grenfell Tower fire.

He said: ‘I have seen colleagues awarded with this before and am very humbled to receive this myself.

‘I’ve always had a bit of imposter syndrome so it hasn’t really sunk in yet. But I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to work with the best teams who I have learned so much from.

‘However, by far the best team is my family who have supported me and been there throughout.’

Describing it as the ‘Apter’s Team Award’, the deputy chief fire officer says his family is the inspiration behind everything he does.

He admits there have been ‘challenging times’ in his career where they have helped him through.

‘I’ve had an amazing career and they have been with me every step of the way,’ he said.

‘There have been tough days for them too – that’s the nature of this job.’

Mr Apter, who will retire later this month, lives on the Isle of Wight with his wife Andrea and their three children Lucia, Nina and Elliot.

He is also a trustee of two fire service charities, Fire Aid and the Firefighters Trust.

The fire service’s chief fire officer, Neil Odin, said: ‘Steve’s inclusion in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list is richly deserved.

‘It’s a fitting tribute to the commitment and passion he has displayed throughout his career and we are all delighted for him.’

