Veteran librarian from Havant is made an MBE for her impressive career

A VETERAN librarian has been made a Member of the British Empire.

Gillian Harris, who lives in Warblington, Havant, will receive the award after being named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for her service to libraries.

Her career began with roles at public libraries in Tameside, Manchester, and the London borough of Bromley, before enjoying a year-long exchange project both with librarians in Vermont, USA, and Southwark, London.

She then spent two years as a volunteer in Gambia, West Africa, where she worked with the National Library Service to establish a branch library in Brikama, before starting work in Tower Hamlets, London, in 1991.

Here she became the deputy head of learning resources, helped develop the HEC Global Learning Centre and the Schools Library Service – of which she has been the head of service since 2000.

This role sees her provide primary school teachers with books, artefacts and posters and access to exciting learning plans to enrich the education of young people.

Gillian has also served on committees of the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals, School Libraries Group and International Library and Information Group – having also been chairwoman of the Association of Senior Children’s and Education Librarians from 2009 to 2011.

On her honour, she said: ‘I am amazed and deeply humbled to be nominated for an MBE, and proud on behalf of all the many very hardworking and dedicated people I have worked alongside in my career – in Tower Hamlets and with CILIP, SLG, ILIG and Ascel

as this award is for them too.’