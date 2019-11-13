Have your say

Travel back and celebrate Christmas in a time gone by at the Historic Dockyard this year.

The Victorian Christmas Festival is back and celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2019.

Victorian Christmas Festival is returning to Portsmouth this festive season. Picture: Habibur Rahman

If you are planning on heading down to the Historic Dockyard for the season of cheer, here’s what you need to know:

When and where is the Victorian Christmas Festival?

The Christmas festival will take place for Friday, November 29 and run until Sunday, December 1 – just in time to get you in the festive spirit.

It will be open from 10am to 6pm on each of the three days.

The Victorian Christmas Festival is held in the Historic Dockyard in Portsmouth.

Do you need tickets?

Yes if you want to attend the Victorian Christmas Festival you will need a ticket.

If you book by the end of today, you will be able to take advantage of the early bird prices:

- Adults – £15.50

- Child/student – £13.50

- Concession (65 plus) – £15

- Family ticket (2 adults and up to 3 children) – £43

However from November 1 the prices will go up to:

- Adults – £17

- Child/ student – £15

- Concession (65 plus) – £16.50

- Family ticket (2 adults and up to 3 children) – £47

Visitors who hold a full Navy Ticket are unable to use it to access the Victorian Christmas Festival. A separate event ticket is required.

Find out more about tickets by clicking here.

What is at the Victorian Christmas Festival?

When you step through the gates to the dockyard you will be transported to snowy streets which welcome you to a world of festive cheer.

There will be Christmas markets as well as Victorian street performers.

The festival will also have a traditional green Father Christmas and so much more.

How can I be a trader?

If you want to be a trader at the Victorian Christmas Festival in Portsmouth you have until November 1 to apply.

You can find out more here.