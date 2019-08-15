Victorian hotel in Gosport will open for free 'dream cloud' workshop in a bid to inspire people power

A COASTAL hotel built in the 19th century will swing open its doors for a free, fun workshop as part of a national initiative.

The event at the Alverbank Hotel in Gosport on Sunday, September 22 comes as Heritage Open Days celebrates its 25th anniversary.

As well as opening up historical sites not usually open to the non-paying public, the cause is putting on a series of so-called People Power events in a bid to highlight communities affecting positive change.

From 11am to 3pm, visitors to the hotel will enjoy a workshop called Dare to Dream.

It will see them stitch hopes for the future on to fabric ‘dream clouds’, which will hang in the hotel’s grounds and be shared on social media. ​​​​​​​