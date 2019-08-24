The crowd enjoying Doves on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (230819-035)

Victorious Festival 2019: Best pictures from Day 1 of this year's Portsmouth festival

VICTORIOUS Festival got off with a bang last night with Two Door Cinema Club helping to kick off the show. 

Can you spot yourself in our gallery? 

The crowd enjoying The Zutons on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (230819-026)
The crowd at The Zutons on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (230819-025)
The crowd at The Zutons on the Common Stage. Picture: (230819-024)
Caroline Cowling excited for The Zutons on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (230819-014)
