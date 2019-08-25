Wayne Robbins. Victorious on Saturday afternoon, Southsea Common. Picture: (240819-70)

Victorious Festival 2019: Best pictures from Day 2 of Portsmouth Festival

Victorious Festival continued with another day of sunshine and music, thanks to the likes of Lewis Capaldi, the Hives, Rudimental and Bloc Party. 

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of photos from Saturday at Victorious Festival? 

Victorious on Saturday afternoon, Southsea Common. Picture: (240819-72)
Chris Moorhouse
Group of friends enjoying the day at Victorious Festival on Day 2.
Crowd enjoy the weather on Day 2 of Victorious Festival
Danny Heir,36 and Adele Firman,37, from Portsmouth enjoying Victorious Festival 2019
