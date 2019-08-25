Professor Green has called his set at Victorious Festival the ‘best gig of his career’.

The rapper and TV personality took to the stage in Southsea on Saturday afternoon and it sounds like he enjoyed it.

In a post on social media, Professor Green said: ‘The gig of my career thus far. Do not have the words. You keep me going, thank you.’

And from the responses to his post it sounds like the fans enjoyed the set as much as the rapper did.

One person wrote: ‘Thank you for a spectacular day. You were beyond amazing. Keep the hard work up man!’

Professor Green performs during Victorious Festival. Picture: Paul Windsor

Another said that they picked Professor Green over Lewis Capaldi, they wrote: ‘I wasn’t there to see Lewis Capaldi I was there to see you! & you didn’t disappoint! Thank you for a cracking set.’

While one person said: ‘Had such a good time! Makes it so much better when you know the artist is loving it too!’

Another said: 'It was awesome. Stood at the back up at the Victorious sign. Thankfully I never fell of even when jumping. Lol Great view, awesome act. Thank you.’

Professor Green performs during Victorious Festival. Picture: Paul Windsor

Follow all the action from day three of Victorious Festival in our live blog here.