Victorious Festival is in full swing and thousands are expected to descend on Southsea for Day 2.

With glorious weather expected throughout the day, it is important to remain hydrated throughout the weekend.

If you fancy a tipple of something stronger as well there are plenty of alcoholic options available at the festival bars.

The drink prices for Victorious Festival have now been revealed:

Draught Beer & Cider

- Amstel £5.50 pint/ £3 half

- Strongbow Original £5.50 pint/ £3 half

- Strongbow Dark Fruit £5.80 pint/ £3.50 half

Packaged Beer & Cider

- Heineken £5

- Old Mont Kiwi & Lime £5

- Heineken 0.0 £4

Spirit & Mixer

- Smirnoff £6/ £9

- Captain Morgan £6/ £9

- Gordons Gin £6/ £9

- Gordons Pink Gin £6.50/ £9

- Jack Daniel’s £6.50/ £9

Pre-mixed spirits

- Jagermeister Mule £6.50

- Jack Daniel’s & Cola £9

Wines

- Red Syrah £6

- Rose £6

- Sauvignon £6

- Cansecco Fizz £8

Charles Smith Wines

- The Velvet Devil Merlot £10/ £48 bottle

- Eve Chardonnay £10/ £48 bottle

Soft Drinks

- Coca-cola £2.50

- Diet Coke £2.50

- Coca-Cola Zero £2.50

- Sprite £2.50

- Fanta £2.50

- Smartwater £2.50

- Red Bull £3

- Red Bull sugarfree £3

- Red Bull Tropical £3

You can follow all the action from Victorious Festival Day 2 in our live blog here.