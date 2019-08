Scottish chart-topper Lewis Capaldi packed out the Castle Stage and one of our photographers was on hand to capture it, as well as The Hives huge set and All Saints popular performance. You can see the pictures in our gallery.

Lewis Capaldi performs at Victorious Festival Paul Windsor Freelance Buy a Photo

Lewis Capaldi at Victorious Festival. JPIMedia JPIMedia Buy a Photo

