Friends from Guildford and Scotland wearing wigs for the crack. Picture: Vernon Nash

Victorious Festival 2021: Best pictures so far from Day 2 of Portsmouth festival

Victorious Festival is well and truly into the swing of it now.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 4:08 pm

After kicking off on Friday night, today was the first full day of the event on Southsea Common.

The likes of The Streets, Manic Street Preachers and many more are scheduled to perform today.

MORE: Video capture scale of queues to get into Victorious Festival

The News once again had our photographers down at Victorious Festival on Saturday to capture all of the action and plenty of the faces in the crowd.

We will have a more comprehensive gallery of Day 2 at Victorious tomorrow morning – like this one for Day 1 of the festival

But for now here are our best photos so far from Saturday at Victorious Festival

Follow all the updates at Victorious Festival over the weekend in our live blog

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Victorious Festival Day 2

Victorious Festival Day 2. Picture: Emma Terracciano

Photo: Emma Terracciano

Photo Sales

2. Victorious Festival Day 2

Victorious Festival Day 2. Picture: Emma Terracciano

Photo: Emma Terracciano

Photo Sales

3. Victorious Festival Day 2

Victorious Festival Day 2. Picture: Emma Terracciano

Photo: Emma Terracciano

Photo Sales

4. Victorious Festival Day 2

Victorious Festival Day 2. Picture: Emma Terracciano

Photo: Emma Terracciano

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5