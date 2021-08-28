After kicking off on Friday night, today was the first full day of the event on Southsea Common.

The likes of The Streets, Manic Street Preachers and many more are scheduled to perform today.

The News once again had our photographers down at Victorious Festival on Saturday to capture all of the action and plenty of the faces in the crowd.

We will have a more comprehensive gallery of Day 2 at Victorious tomorrow morning – like this one for Day 1 of the festival

But for now here are our best photos so far from Saturday at Victorious Festival

1. Victorious Festival Day 2 Victorious Festival Day 2. Picture: Emma Terracciano Photo: Emma Terracciano Photo Sales

