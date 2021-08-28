More than 20 bars on site provided by Freeman Event Partners had their WiFi connection drop out from 3pm yesterday, meaning staff struggled to process card payments for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

One bar manager said the problem had caused a major headache for staff.

Bars across the Victorious Festival site were hit by WiFi issues that made it difficult to process card payments.

They said: ‘It stayed down most of the evening. That’s what has been causing the queues.

‘We normally have our own WiFi here, so if there is a problem our IT people can sort it. I think Victorious wanted us to use theirs's.

‘People look to us as if it’s our problem. Some people tried five or six times with their cards.

‘It’s very frustrating. When it works, it’s brilliant.’

But independent food traders across the site report that they have avoided the issue by using card machines that do not rely on WiFi.

One trader, who asked not to be named, said: ‘We haven’t had any issues.

‘Our payment machine doesn’t use WiFi – it scans mobile networks to find the strongest signal and uses that.’

Victorious Festival posted a message on Facebook at 5.50pm yesterday advising punters to bring cash.

The message said: ‘We’re having a few connectivity issues, so please bring cash. Thank you for your patience.’

Victorious Festival has been approached for comment about the issue ahead of today’s performances.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron