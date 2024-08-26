Victorious Festival 2024: Relive a weekend of epic performances as music lovers flock to Portsmouth - In pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 26th Aug 2024, 17:31 BST
With Victorious Festival wrapped for another year we look back at the weekend and some of the amazing performances and scenes.

It has been an incredible weekend in Southsea with headliners Fat Boy Slim, Jamie T, and Biffy Clyro putting on epic performances worthy of their top billing. However, there was so much to see and so many amazing performances across the weekend, from Russell Howard and Idles to Louis Tomlinson and Frankie Boyle.

The News was across it all at every step of the way. If you weren’t able to make it this year or just want to re-live it all again, we have you covered.

Here are 119 pictures of stunning performances and scenes from Victorious Festival 2024:

Softplay get up close and personal with the crowd during their set on Sunday.

1. Victorious Festival 2024

Softplay get up close and personal with the crowd during their set on Sunday. Photo: Victorious Festival/Strong Island

Natasha Bedingfield thanks the crowd during her performance on Sunday

2. Victorious Festival 2024

Natasha Bedingfield thanks the crowd during her performance on Sunday Photo: Tom Langford

Not to be upstaged, a pair of boats put on their own show for the crowds.

3. Victorious Festival 2024

Not to be upstaged, a pair of boats put on their own show for the crowds. Photo: Victorious Festival/Strong Island

A highlight of the weekend for some, Barrioke, saw Shaun Williamson (Barry off EastEnders) sing with members of the audience.

4. Victorious Festival 2024

A highlight of the weekend for some, Barrioke, saw Shaun Williamson (Barry off EastEnders) sing with members of the audience. Photo: Victorious Festival/Strong Island

