It has been an incredible weekend in Southsea with headliners Fat Boy Slim, Jamie T, and Biffy Clyro putting on epic performances worthy of their top billing. However, there was so much to see and so many amazing performances across the weekend, from Russell Howard and Idles to Louis Tomlinson and Frankie Boyle.

The News was across it all at every step of the way. If you weren’t able to make it this year or just want to re-live it all again, we have you covered.

Here are 119 pictures of stunning performances and scenes from Victorious Festival 2024:

1 . Victorious Festival 2024 Softplay get up close and personal with the crowd during their set on Sunday. Photo: Victorious Festival/Strong Island Photo Sales

2 . Victorious Festival 2024 Natasha Bedingfield thanks the crowd during her performance on Sunday Photo: Tom Langford Photo Sales

3 . Victorious Festival 2024 Not to be upstaged, a pair of boats put on their own show for the crowds. Photo: Victorious Festival/Strong Island Photo Sales