The festival, due to go ahead from August 27-29, will see a raft of children’s entertainers present.

The announcement today will be seen as indicating organisers are confident it will go ahead amid Covid uncertainty.

Best known for the educational Do You Know? series, CBeebies star Maddie Moate will take to the stage on Saturday, while the hugely popular Andy & The Odd Socks is guaranteed to be a hit on Sunday.

The line-up for the Kids Arena at Victorious Festival 2021 has been announced

The entertainment doesn’t stop there with a Sunday appearance from PAW Patrol’s heroic pups Chase and Skye and CBeebies Hey Duggee appearing across the weekend.

Story time sessions will be hosted across the weekend including The Gruffaloo on Saturday.

Alongside the Kids Stage, sponsored by The Guildhall Trust, the Kids Arena will host activities and entertainment including glow up yoga, appearances from princesses and pop kids.

Catch the best performances in town and give kids the chance to learn skills including plate spinning and juggling at the festival’s very own circus.

Specialist Jedi training sessions will also take place across the weekend. While Southsea Skatepark Mini Wheelers will be on hand to teach little ones the skating basics

A mini-festival in its own right, The Kids Arena is filled with family-friendly activities including face painting, arts and crafts, karaoke, and roaming performers.

With attractions in the Kids Arena are free with kids entry prices to the festival starting at £1, the festival has been shortlisted again in the UK Festival Awards for Best Family Festival.

Friday tickets for adults are available from £35, Saturday and Sunday at £45 and weekend tickets from £120.

Prices for children aged five to 12 are £8 a day and £1 for those under five.

