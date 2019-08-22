Victorious Festival: Portsmouth residents urged to leave cars at home over bank holiday weekend

MOTORISTS in Portsmouth have been urged not to drive this weekend as Victorious Festival brings extra traffic into the city.

The city council is encouraging people wherever possible to walk, cycle or use public transport over the bank holiday weekend.

Organisers of the Victorious Festival, which takes place on Southsea Seafront from Friday to Sunday, are asking event-goers to use public transport and the special services which have been arranged for the event, including a Victorious park and ride.

The event's park and ride service at Lakeside North Harbour (PO6 3EN) will operate from midday to midnight on Friday and 9am to midnight over the weekend and costs £5 return for adults and £3 return for children under-12, with under-fives free. Buses will run every eight minutes and every four minutes at peak times.

Gosport Ferry and the Hayling Ferry will also be running special festival services, and for those choosing to cycle a bike park will be available near Entrance C (Palmerston Road, Southsea, opposite Meat and Barrel.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: 'We are preparing for a very busy weekend and are confident we can keep everyone moving. Hosting the Victorious Festival is great for the city. Encouraging people to use public transport or walk or cycle where possible will help keep cars off the road at this busy time, meaning everyone can enjoy all the festivities Portsmouth has to offer over the bank holiday.'

Between 10.30pm to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights Duisburg Way, Clarence Parade, Avenue de Caen and Palmerston Road will be closed to all traffic while festival goers leave the event. Clarendon Road will operate a one-way system and will be open for buses and taxis only. Pick up areas are at Exit D by the Rock Gardens, and to the west at Victoria Avenue. Roads will reopen as soon as possible after crowds have dispersed.

Some residential roads surrounding the festival will be closed to through traffic from 10.30pm to midnight for the three-day period. Access will be for residents only.

For anyone wishing to visit attractions in the city for the day the Portsmouth Park and Ride will be operating as normal every 10 minutes on 8am to 7pm on Saturday and every 15 minutes from 9am to 5.45pm on Sunday, with no overnight parking.

For more details see victoriousfestival.co.uk. For general information on visiting Portsmouth go to www.visitportsmouth.co.uk and to find out about the Portsmouth Park & Ride and special timetable visit www.parkandride.portsmouth.gov.uk

Parking will be suspended in certain areas of the seafront, including the D-Day and Pyramids car parks. Visitors coming into the city should try and use the Portsmouth park and ride where possible

Southsea Castle and Southsea Skatepark are within the Victorious Festival site and will only be accessible to ticket holders on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Southsea splash pool and beach volleyball courts are within the Victorious Festival site and will be closed from Thursday. The volleyball court will reopen on Tuesday, and the splashpool on Wednesday.