Victorious Festival revellers “massively” overcharged for tickets due to system failure
Revellers hoping to attend the festival on August 23 - 25 have said they are “massively out of pocket” after the error. A number of social media reports have been flagged highlighting issues.
Samantha Winmill, whose boyfriend was impacted, said: "My boyfriend was overcharged nearly £600. When you go to purchase tickets it says, ‘Oops we were unable to take your payment, please try again’.
“So you restart the booking...but in actual fact it processed the booking and charged you. It said the payment didn't work multiple times, hence people ending up with multiple charges.
“I've spoken to people online who are also massively out of pocket by hundreds of pounds. Victorious and Kaboodle have ignored contact and information on their site is so limited and basically saying no refunds, but it is their system error."
