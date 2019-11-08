Video shows husky attacking dog out walking in Portsmouth

CCTV footage captured the moment a husky set upon a dog being walked.

Residents have been left angry after two huskies ran out of a parked van in Paulsgrove and one attacked a Staffordshire terrier that was being walked by two women and a young boy.

CCTV still of the husky attack

The huskies can be seen bolting out of the van as the Staffy walks past with its owner, with the huskies’ owner struggling to keep more dogs from running out of the van.

She then runs over in an attempt to pull the dogs apart.

SEE ALSO: Killer husky put down after mauling pet chihuahua to death in Portsmouth back garden

The incident happened at about 5.30pm on Thursday, October 31 as families were out trick or treating in Mortimer Road, Paulsgrove.

CCTV stills of a husky attacking another dog.

Neighbours can be seen coming out of their house to find out what happened.

It comes after a husky jumped into a neighbour’s garden and mauled a couple’s three-year-old chihuahua to death in September.

Neighbours have been calling for the dogs to be removed from the area.

SEE ALSO: Horrifying CCTV footage shows man setting dog on pet cat

One neighbour, who preferred to remain anonymous, thinks the dogs should be removed.

They said: ‘I was sitting in my front room and all of a sudden I heard a noise and it looked like the husky had attacked a child. The husky came flying out of the van and attacked them.

‘The dogs are out of control, we’re living in fear. We’ve got 10 grandchildren. We can’t even walk past the house with our dogs or with our kids because of them. We’re sick of it.

‘She’s got no control over her dogs. She shouldn’t be in the area.’