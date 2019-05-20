INSPIRED by a children’s book, a new eighteen hole crazy golf course, complete with life-sized dinosaurs and water features, has opened to the public.

Mighty Adventures celebrated the opening of its new crazy golf course at the weekend, Viking Valley, complete with a book reading by Nat Luurtsema, author of the Mighty Adventures children’s books.

Allan Saud opening Mighty Adventures Viking Valley with a local family at the launch event

The course, based in Hedge Golf Centre, has been adapted from the children’s story The Mighty Claws Follow a Monster, and offers an immersive experience for families into a mythical land of sea monsters and shipwrecks complete with three water features and moving, life-sized dinosaurs.

Allan Saud, executive director of Mighty Adventures, said: ‘After eight months of construction, we are pleased to see Viking Valley open and being enjoyed by families of all ages.

‘Adventure golf really is a great day out for everyone and we are sure that our latest course caters for all crazy golf fans.

‘Aside from providing fantastic adventures for kids to enjoy at our courses, the Mighty Adventures books encourage learning and development through play. Working with Nat Luurtsema on the latest book, which inspired Viking Valley, has been a wonderful experience and we are proud to have created a story where the same loveable characters take on a new adventure.’

The new course has created seven new jobs in the area as part of a £1million investment into the attraction. The car park has also been extended and the café has been improved with updated facilities and a new menu.

Viking Valley is open from 9am to 9pm all year round and tickets start at £7.00 for a child and £9.50 for an adult.