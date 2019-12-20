Viral Christmas advert made for £10 features music from Stubbington school girl

A STUBBINGTON school girl is behind the song in a piano shop's viral Christmas advert that cost just £10 to film.

Emily England, 16, has had her song 'Long Christmas Eve' appear on the advert for Mark Goodwin Piano Store in Manchester.

Mark Goodwin, the owner of the store, made the video on a budget of £10, featuring his children Sally, eight, and Louis, five, as they deliver a piano to their grandfather Geoff, 73, for Christmas.

It gathered more than 50,000 views across Facebook and YouTube in just two days, with many people commenting it has brought them to tears.

The advert originally featured a cover of 'You've Got A Friend In Me', but the company was so impressed by a live version of Emily's track they decided to switch songs.

The 16-year-old said she wanted to write the song from the point of view of someone who lost a loved one at Christmas.

She said: 'I thought it was really cool that they wanted to use my song.

'I wrote the song two years ago when I wanted to remind people that Christmas isn't a jolly and happy time for everyone.

'I wanted people to empathise with people who have lost someone at Christmas.

'I didn't want to write the usual happy Christmas song.’

Kathryn England with her daughter Emily.

READ MORE: Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth inundated with ambulances as winter season hits hard

Emily's mum, Kathryn, bought a piano from the company several years ago and saw on its Facebook page a request for backing music.

The piano teacher said: 'Emily wrote a song that I thought would be a perfect fit, and the company agreed.

'They are a lovely, fun, family focused company.'

Emily wrote the song two years ago - but never recorded a studio version it because she didn't think it was very good.

The Crofton Secondary School pupil said: 'I usually songs, play them a few times and then forget about them.

'I rediscovered this song in September and thought it was actually okay.

'I then played it at the Christmas carols service at my school.'

READ MORE: Two people forced to flee Buckland house after fish tank fire in middle of night

Mum Kathryn stayed up until 1am Thursday morning editing a version recorded the previous evening so it could be used on an updated version of the advert.

She said: 'We're very proud of her and I'm sure she will go far.'