The company has been hit by a nationwide issue this afternoon.

Some people are reporting that they are getting no TV channels at all.

Virgin Media TV is down for customers across the country. Picture: ANDREW COWIE/AFP via Getty Images

One person said they are getting a ‘channel not authorised’ message on BBC and ITV.

DownDetector has reports of outages up and down the country including in the Portsmouth area and wider in Hampshire.

On social media Virgin Media said: ‘We’re aware of an issue currently affecting TV services and are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible.’

The issues have been affecting customers for several hours already.

In an update, Virgin Media’s twitter account added: ‘Our engineers are working flat out to fix this asap but we currently we do not have a precise completion time. We are working towards having this resolved this afternoon.’

Follow all the updates in our live blog below.