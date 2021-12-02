Virgin Media is 'working hard' to restore TV as customers in Portsmouth and Hampshire hit by outage - live updates

VIRGIN TV is down for residents in Portsmouth as well as across the country.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 4:59 pm

The company has been hit by a nationwide issue this afternoon.

Some people are reporting that they are getting no TV channels at all.

Virgin Media TV is down for customers across the country. Picture: ANDREW COWIE/AFP via Getty Images

One person said they are getting a ‘channel not authorised’ message on BBC and ITV.

DownDetector has reports of outages up and down the country including in the Portsmouth area and wider in Hampshire.

On social media Virgin Media said: ‘We’re aware of an issue currently affecting TV services and are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible.’

The issues have been affecting customers for several hours already.

There are Virgin TV outages across the country.

In an update, Virgin Media’s twitter account added: ‘Our engineers are working flat out to fix this asap but we currently we do not have a precise completion time. We are working towards having this resolved this afternoon.’

Follow all the updates in our live blog below.

Live updates as Virgin customers hit with TV outages

Last updated: Thursday, 02 December, 2021, 15:53

  • TV issues are affecting customers nationwide
  • BBC and ITV among channels people can’t access
Thursday, 02 December, 2021, 15:53

Virgin is trying to ‘restore’ the channels

In an update on its website at 3.30pm, Virgin Media said: ‘Engineers are on site working to restore TV services after a major power outage.

‘We are currently attempting to restore more channels. As we do this, it may mean customers temporarily lose access to previously restored channels.

‘We recognise this is frustrating for customers and apologise again for the inconvenience caused. We are doing everything we can to get services back as quickly as possible.’

Thursday, 02 December, 2021, 15:46

Engineers are working ‘flat out’ to resolve the issue

Thursday, 02 December, 2021, 15:43

This is what Virgin Media have said

Thursday, 02 December, 2021, 15:33

Stick with us for all the latest updates

We will bring you all the latest updates in our blog here.

