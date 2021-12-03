Virgin Media reveal cause of major TV outage as channels finally return for customers
VIRGIN Media has confirmed its TV services have returned to normal after a power outage took some channels offline for many customers.
The company said in an update on Friday morning that customers ‘should now be able to use their TV services as usual’.
Problems with Virgin services had first been reported at around 11am on Thursday, with thousands of customers being unable to access some TV channels, according to service status tracking site DownDetector, and some also reporting broadband issues.
By Thursday evening the company said many channels were back but some still needed to be restored.
In a statement released on Friday morning, the firm said its engineers had worked through the day and evening to fully restore its range of channels to users.
A Virgin Media spokesperson said: ‘We sincerely apologise for the issues with our TV service yesterday.
‘Customers can now use their TV services as usual.
‘This was caused by a major power issue and our engineers worked flat-out throughout the day to get things back up and running.
‘Our main channels were restored by late afternoon with other channels restored throughout the evening.’
Follow all the updates in our live blog below.
