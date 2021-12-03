Virgin Media reveal cause of major TV outage as channels finally return for customers

The company said in an update on Friday morning that customers ‘should now be able to use their TV services as usual’.

Problems with Virgin services had first been reported at around 11am on Thursday, with thousands of customers being unable to access some TV channels, according to service status tracking site DownDetector, and some also reporting broadband issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Virgin Media TV is down for customers across the country. Picture: ANDREW COWIE/AFP via Getty Images

By Thursday evening the company said many channels were back but some still needed to be restored.

In a statement released on Friday morning, the firm said its engineers had worked through the day and evening to fully restore its range of channels to users.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: ‘We sincerely apologise for the issues with our TV service yesterday.

‘Customers can now use their TV services as usual.

There are Virgin TV outages across the country.

‘This was caused by a major power issue and our engineers worked flat-out throughout the day to get things back up and running.

‘Our main channels were restored by late afternoon with other channels restored throughout the evening.’

SEE ALSO: Award for Portsmouth City Council social worker honoured for being best student of the year

Follow all the updates in our live blog below.