Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady returns to Portsmouth a day after a guest was reported to have fallen overboard off the coast of Portugal
A CRUISE liner has returned to Portsmouth the day after a guest was reported to have fallen overboard off the coast of Portugal.
Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady berthed in the city at 5.30am today, according to the Queen’s Harbour Master’s shipping movements.
She is also due to leave from Portsmouth International Port at 7pm today, it says.
A person was reported to have fallen from Valiant Lady in the early hours of March 31, while the ship was heading north back to the UK.
Website ttgmedia.com and guests onboard the cruise liner said that a search and rescue operation was launched after a person went overboard early on Thursday morning.
A Virgin Voyages spokesman told TTG: ‘In the early hours of the morning, we were informed of a man overboard incident involving a sailor [guest], which has resulted in a search and rescue mission. We’re deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with this sailor’s family and loved ones.
‘We remain in constant communication with the search and rescue teams, and are working closely together to do everything that we can in this situation. Our investigation indicates this was an intentional act and that no foul play is suspected.’
Valiant Lady was due to sail from Portsmouth today for a ‘Long Weekender’ cruise to Zeebrugge in Belgium.
The News has contacted Virgin Voyages and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for more information.