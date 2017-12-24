Volunteers help to get people online for Census

STAFF from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have been volunteering to help residents with IT concerns in preparation for the next census.

The workers have been taking part in the Digital Friends sessions at Fareham Library to help locals to set up computers and fill in online forms.

Learning, Development and Training Manager at ONS Karen Lloyd said: ‘I am part of the team at ONS who are working towards the next Census, and for the first time, most people will be doing that online rather than with a paper form – so I have personal interest in helping people feel confident in the online world.

‘It’s really rewarding to share our knowledge with others and help people.’