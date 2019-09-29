Volunteers look to 'give something back' to hospice

ROWANS Hospice has held an open day to recruit volunteers.

With little central government funding, the centre depends on volunteers to operate.

(l-r) Allison Davies, peoples services administrator, with Susan Cox who was signing up to be a volunteer. 'Picture: Vernon Nash

Associate HR adviser, Louise Mortimer, said: ‘We currently have 1,500 volunteers across the service and are looking to double that number. We very much depend on volunteers to help provide the services we do.’

The hospice, who have the mantra ‘your precious gift of time supports people when time is precious’, are looking to recruit volunteers in a host of roles including ward staff, gardeners, shop assistants and stock donation processors. They are also looking to recruit more specialist roles such as home visit companions and dog owners who have animals they believe are suited to work as therapy pets.

HR manager, Bethan Wilson, said: ‘We like to use peoples skills. We have beauticians and hair stylists who will offer their services to the patients. We are looking to recruit younger volunteers as well.’

Eileen Gratton, 79, has volunteered at Rowans for 25 years.‘The care here is unbelievable. It’s such a friendly place with a lovely atmosphere. I would urge anyone thinking of volunteering to do so – it’s a wonderful experience and without volunteers we couldn’t run.’

For many prospective volunteers it is a chance to give something back to Rowans.

Susan Cox, 61, said: ‘My best friend recently passed away from cancer and she gained so much from the support provided by Rowans. Volunteering is a way for people like me to give something back. I worked as PA and so would like to use my skills to work as part of the reception team. It is vital people volunteer to help keep places like this going.’

Andrew Gisby, 55, was hoping to get a volunteer position as a driver.

‘I’m currently out of work and wanted to do something worthwhile and so have applied to work as a driver. The hospice provides such a fantastic service and hopefully the money saved on employing a driver can be better spent on improving the quality of life for patients.’

Anyone interested in working as a volunteer should contact the centre by emailing peopleservices@rowanshospice.co.uk