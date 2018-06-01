Volunteers needed for Welborne survey

VOLUNTEERS are needed to collect views about the Welborne project.

Community Sense are looking to conduct 400 face to face surveys with residents of Knowle, Funtley, North Fareham, Wickham and Wallington.

Each survey will only take a few minutes to complete and Local Survey Team (LST) members are paid £1.20 per completed and returned survey with individuals able to choose how many surveys they would like to do.

Residents will be surveyed in shopping precincts, village squares while some LST members may also knock on doors.

Community Sense wish to meet each LST member beforehand, usually as a small group, to go through the survey process and undertake some practice surveys with guidance, as well as provide equipment (clipboards, badges etc.)

LST members need to be aged 18 or over and for more information email Sandra.turner@communitysense.co.uk or call 020 3290 6752.