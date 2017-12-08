Volunteers needed to decorate town’s shopping precinct for Christmas

Search

LEIGH Park’s main shopping precinct is due to receive a Christmas makeover on Sunday thanks to a group of volunteers.

Residents took to social media last week to criticise the Christmas tree in Park Parade, which was put up by volunteers including Time Out cafe owners Derek and Tracy Powell.

In response the cafe, in Park Parade, have been inundated with donations of decorations as well as offers to help the pair redecorate.

The couple have now decided to use the decorations to brighten up the tree and add some Christmas sparkle to the rest of the precinct.

Anyone wanting to help is invited to meet outside the cafe at 11am on Sunday, and are free to bring more decorations.

Derek Powell with the tree.

