MORE than 350 people have combed the seafront to clear it of litter in one of the first beach cleans of the new year.

In an event organised by Southsea Beachwatch on Saturday morning, keen cleaners scoured the beach from Eastney beach to South Parade Pier in Southsea.

Nick and Lorna Glover with their own yellow pickers at Eastney beach clean. They also litter pick at Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Vernon Nash (040120-013)

They picked up a staggering 151kg of rubbish - including a rusted chandelier.

Volunteers with the group last year collected 950kg of litter from monthly beach cleans.

Jane Di Dino, a stalwart for 10 years, said: ‘The most amount of litter we gathered in a single beach clean was 130kg last March.

‘But it's a two-pronged approach. We pick litter up from the beach and conduct a beach survey to record what we find.

General view of the beach cleaners at Eastney. Picture: Vernon Nash (040120-004)

‘This information is then used by the Marine Conservation Society to lobby government and manufactures.’

Previous years have seen the group find a Wendy house door, a message in a jam jar, and boxer shorts underneath the pier.

Jane added: ‘We have found a lot of shards from fireworks today.’

Jacob Coldrick, five, with his mum Rosie and Barney the dog at Eastney beach clean. Picture: Vernon Nash (040120-005)

Southsea resident Clare Seek said the bins on the seafront should be changed or removed.

Clare, who organises Surfers Against Sewage in Portsmouth, said: ‘We need bins where rubbish doesn’t get blown out of the bin so easily.

‘So many times we put something in the bin and it blows straight out.

‘There are a lot of places now that have signs saying they don’t have bins, so people have to take their rubbish home to recycle.

‘The council needs to do something, and people need to take their litter home.’

Meet at the next clean at the Coffee Cup in Eastney Esplanade at 10am on Saturday February 1.