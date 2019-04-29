Waggy tails all round round at boxer reunion in Wickham

IT WAS waggy tails all round as a Wickham family of Boxer dogs reunited a year on to celebrate their first birthday.

Eight puppies were born exactly one year ago to the day on Sunday – but had not seen each other until they met up for a birthday celebration, a fun walk and some special dog cake.

The popular pups appeared delighted to see each other again as they took in the countryside after meeting at the Roebuck Inn before making their way across the disused railway line.

After walking for just under an hour, the pups and their mum and dad, Buster and Indie, along with all their owners, stopped for a well earned drink at The Kings Head Pub.

Louise Rowe, 59, who has one of the pups, helped organised the walk along with her niece Amy Porter, who bred the eight dogs.

She said: ‘Buster and Indie got together and had eight lovely puppies one year ago. But they haven’t seen each other since so we thought it would be nice for them to all get together.

‘They all seemed to remember each other and had a great time on the walk. We treated them to some doggy cake afterwards which had a candle on it. They really enjoyed the cake, unsurprisingly.

‘We want to make it an annual thing where they all meet up. They all get on so well and everyone says what lovely dogs they are.’

The occasion is even more special for Louise after one of her previous dogs had eight puppies born on the same day 20 years ago. ‘It’s real coincidence but just makes it even more special,’ she said.

One of the puppies, Nana, could not attend the walk after fracturing her pelvis in three places in October after jumping down a steep drop off the railway line.

But with Nana still needing a £6,000 operation after the insurance ran out from vets bills, it has left the dog owners clubbing together and launching a fundraising page so the dog can have the operation.

Owner Leanne Porter, 38, said: ‘Nana just fell of the edge and fractured her pelvis in three places. We hope we can raise the money needed for her operation.’

Go to ‘save Nana Banana’ at www.gofundme.com to donate.