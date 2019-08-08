Want to sail solo around the world? Talk from record-breaker in Portsmouth will make it plain sailing

A record breaking sailor and a panel of experts are coming to Portsmouth to share their expertise on how to sail around the world.

The event will feature Portsmouth-born Alan Priddy, who has 37 world records for his sailing exploits.

The yachtsman previously set off from the port in 2006 to circumnavigate the globe with 36 disadvantaged young adults.

The event will also feature talks from sailing journalist Nic Compton, TV presenter Tom Cunliffe, and clinical psychologist Mike Bender.

It will take place at The Royal Naval Club and Royal Albert Yacht Club, in Pembroke Road, 10am to 4.30pm on Saturday November 9.