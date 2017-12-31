Wanted: loving home for gentle and playful giant

HIS previous owner was prosecuted for cruelty and after months of treatment, Aslan is ready for a new home.

The Great Dane Mastiff Cross was rescued in November 2016 by an RSPCA inspector who found him wandering the streets with open sores and a severely rotten tail.

Aslan is looking for a new home

He was taken to Stubbington Ark RSPCA Animal Shelter and Hannah Nandhra has cared for him since his arrival.

Hannah said: ‘Aslan was rescued from cruelty and neglect and now truly deserves a loving new home.

‘This gentle giant is a huge softy who would much rather have fuss and attention than play with toys but can be quite playful at times.’

Aslan has received treatment and loving care and the staff believe he is now ready to find a home.

Hannah added: ‘He can be sensitive to noise and so needs an understanding owner.

‘Aslan needs an experienced owner who will help him settle at home as he is not used to being in a home environment.

‘We have been teaching him life lessons here and he is slowly getting there but there are still some areas that need work such as toilet training.’

Each year the Ark takes in 6,000 animals and receive over 145 calls a day.

Hannah continued: ‘This handsome chap has a strong dislike to cats and so needs a fully secure garden with high fences. He walks well on the lead, we use a harness and a Halti here, but he will pull if he sees a cat and is very strong so needs an owner who will continue to help teach him manners on lead.

‘Aslan needs an owner who has had experience with large breed dogs or guard breeds and needs an adult only home. He is social with most dogs on walks but wouldn’t want to share his home with other animals.’

Anyone who thinks they can help Aslan, or any other animals available for adoption at Stubbington Ark RSPCA Animal Shelter, are encouraged to read the rehoming page to find out more about adopting.

For more information please call Stubbington Ark RSPCA Animal Shelter on 01329 667 541.