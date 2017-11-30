WARNING - GRAPHIC IMAGE: Dead horse dumped by ‘low-life scum’ on public footpath in Swanwick

Have your say

A DEAD horse was tied up and dumped on a public footpath.

Residents in Swanwick were horrified to discover a dead brown horse had been left on a footpath, opposite the Elm Tree Inn near Swanwick Lane and Botley Road on Monday night.

The discovery was made by a friend of Fareham Borough Council leader Sean Woodward.

The local government boss – who lives nearby – went to the scene.

He said: ‘To fly-tip is one thing, but to fly-tip a horse is the lowest of the low. It takes real low-life scum to do something like this.

‘I received a call just after 8pm telling me the dead horse had been left on the footpath and I went round there with a few neighbours.

‘We moved it and covered it in an attempt to give it some form of dignity.

‘The county council was called and it took the animal away that evening. Police were there too.’

It is believed the horse was discarded from a large vehicle – possibly a truck – between 6pm and 8pm on Monday night.

Describing the state of the animal when it was found, Cllr Woodward said: ‘It was just appalling. Its stomach was bloated and wormy and it had lots of scabs.

‘It’s awful knowing that somebody could do that to such a creature.

‘We hope that somebody might have seen something.’

In an appeal for information, a police spokesperson said: ‘If you have any information relating to this incident, please contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101.’