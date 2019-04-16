Waste recycling site now open

THE fire-hit Westhampnett Household Waste Recycling Site will be open for residents to dispose of their green waste only from Thursday.

A blaze broke out in the West Sussex building at the centre involving more than 500 tonnes of household waste on April 2 but was not extinguished for a week.

The area where green waste is deposited was unaffected by the fire, enabling Viridor to re-open this part of the site.

Steve Read, the county council’s director of environment and public protection, said: ‘I’m pleased we will be able to offer residents this green waste disposal facility from Thursday and would like to thank everyone again for their patience and cooperation at this difficult time.

‘Safety has to be our top priority and a structural engineer visited the site to assess the damage to the main building there – the waste transfer station – and we await the outcome of this initial inspection.’

