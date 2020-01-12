Watch as late-night brawl breaks out at Ken's Kebabs in Southsea

A VIDEO showing a fight breaking out at a takeaway in Southsea has gone viral.

The dramatic footage of the brawl at Ken’s Kebabs in Albert Road has been viewed more than three million times on Twitter since being shared in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Posted by Beth Deakin on the social media platform the video starts with items being thrown across the counter of the takeaway before several people get into a physical altercation.

A further video shared by Beth Deakin shows fighting continuing on the street outside the kebab shop.

A police spokesman said they had no record of anything being reported to them in relation to the incident.

The News approached Ken’s Kebabs for comment.

Social media users reacting to the video were quick to champion one of the men in the footage who continues to eat his meal without moving despite the altercation breaking out around him.

One person replied: ‘Yer man was finishing his dinner no matter what.’

Another account wrote: ‘Fella's been looking forward to that kebab all day, and nothing’s gonna ruin it for him.’