Watch Love Island live on the beach with cocktail bar, after-party and meet this year's dumped islanders

FANCY catching up on Love Island on the big screen while on a beach with a cocktail?

Then grab your mates and head to Brighton Beach for ‘Love Island The Experience’.

From July 19, Luna Cinema will bring transform the site into a fully Love Island branded event space, dressed to mirror the villa setting in the show, and boasting the UK’s highest definition outdoor LED screens to show a live episode every night.

Audiences at Love Island The Experience can look forward to the ultimate environment for fans to immerse themselves in the massively popular ITV2 show, which centres around a group of contestants - or ‘Islanders’ - looking for love whilst living in isolation in a villa in Mallorca.

Guests will be able snap selfies at the fire pit, bedroom, and the Beach Hut diary room and sip drinks from the Love Island themed cocktail bar. There will be a walk of fame where audience members can pose with their favourite Islanders, as well as a giant version of the ubiquitous Love Island water bottle.

Dumped Islanders will also be making an appearance and each live episode will be followed by an after-party with a specially curated playlist.

Following Love Island The Experience, the site on Brighton Beach will be transformed into the Luna Beach Cinema for a run of outdoor cinema screenings on the beach until August 18.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: ‘We are thrilled to be working with ITV to bring Love Island The Experience to Brighton and Liverpool this summer.

‘Love Island has amassed an enormous cult following in recent years, and so we feel makes the perfect subject for a live event experience, where fans of the show can gather to not only enjoy the live episodes surrounded by like-minded people, but also get unique photo ops, sharable moments and really immerse themselves in the world of the villa. We cannot wait to bring this world to life and to bring a slice of Mallorca against the iconic backdrop of Brighton Pier.’

Tickets start from £14.50.

To book visit loveislandtheexperience.seetickets.com/venue/brighton-beach/3163