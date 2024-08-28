Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment a sheepish parking warden was captured slapping a ticket on a car near Southsea Common during Victorious Festival.

Gold Street, Southsea

Portsmouth City Council enforcement officers were out in numbers hunting for parking miscreants in the streets close to Southsea Common where up to 250,000 people had flocked over the Bank Holiday weekend.

And one of the wardens was captured in the act putting a ticket on a car a few roads down from the common in Gold Street. The officer is seen going about his customary routine involving a parking charge notice being carefully placed on the car. He then takes a measured walk and turns around to get two pictures of the car, which positioned in a parking bay on a residential road - but presumably exceeded the time limit.

The warden looks up after realising the incident is being captured before continuing his hunt for those who have fallen foul of parking regulations.