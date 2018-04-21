WATCH: Pompey fans pay tribute to dedicated supporter Tyler Smith who died last week

Fratton Park has this afternoon paid its respects to a 23-year-old fan who was found dead last weekend.

The stadium erupted in applause in the 23rd minute to honour Tyler Smith, who was found dead in Plymouth.

Tyler Smith

It’s thought Tyler, who had family in the Devon city, had been to Pompey’s away fixture with Argyle last weekend.

Friends this week paid tribute to his ‘great character’, saying he had a ‘big heart’ and was always fun to be around.

A social media campaign encouraged fans at this afternoon’s Charlton game to honour his memory - and Pompey fans responded.

Tyler was also remembered for running on to the Fratton Park pitch and taking a goal kick when York City visited in 2015. He had got fed up with timewasting by the York keeper during the game, which Pompey won 6-0.