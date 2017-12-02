WATCH: Tear-jerking RSPCA advert racks up 300,000 views

AN RSPCA Christmas advert following the story of an abandoned toy puppy has racked up more than 300,000 views online.

The video shows cuddly dog Woody being thrown out amongst a pile of rubbish before he is rescued and taken in by the animal charity.

It has been released to raise awareness of the RSPCA’s Kindness at Christmas appeal, as it prepares to deal with 2,000 calls a day during the festive season.

Deborah Caffull, manager of the charity’s Birmingham animal centre where part of the film was shot, said: ‘While this video shows the tale of a toy dog - the sentiment behind the story is very real.

‘We rescue, rehabilitate and re-home dogs just like Woody every day, all year round.’

She added: ‘This time of year is very busy for us as an animal rescue charity and everyone pulls together to help the animals that come into our care.’

The advert has been viewed more than 250,000 times on Facebook, 70,000 times on Twitter and 4,000 times on YouTube since it was released on Friday, the RSPCA said.

An acoustic cover of Simply Red song Stars, performed by RSPCA worker Lucy Ellie, features as the soundtrack and is available for download.