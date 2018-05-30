WATCH: The adorable moment foxes were spotted feeding and frolicking in a Hayling Island garden – in the daytime

A GRANDMOTHER who had just returned from a holiday was ‘blown away’ to discover a group of foxes frolicking and feeding in her back garden.

Denise Easterbrook had only been back at her Hayling Island home for ‘10 minutes or so’ when she spotted the gathering on Tuesday.

Foxes in Denise Easterbrook's garden

Known as a ‘skulk’, the group of five cubs wriggled and played at Mrs Easterbrook’s St Helen’s Road home, as they united to feed.

So not to miss the natural feat, Mrs Easterbrook rushed to find her phone and capture what she saw in an adorable two-minute video.

The 53-year-old said: ‘My husband John and I had literally just got home from a week away.

‘I quickly ran to get my phone and I returned to the window and there they were – it was absolutely lovely to see.

A pair of fox cubs. Picture: Flickr labelled for reuse)

‘We’ve had them in our garden before, but never as a big group like that.

‘We even discovered the dad of the group was a fox we’d seen many times – we nicknamed him Wonky because he has three legs.’

Too excited to keep her footage a secret, Mrs Easterbrook uploaded her clip to Facebook – and it has gone down well with her five grandchildren, too.

Mrs Easterbrook added: ‘Clearly these foxes are getting braver and braver, and this time, my eight-year-old grandson, Dylan, was over the moon with what they did.’

To watch the video, visit the Hayling Island section of our website, at portsmouth.co.uk/our-region/hayling-island