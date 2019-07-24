This video shows the dramatic moment a man rescued a screaming mum and two children after they became stuck off the coast.

The trio got into difficulties earlier this afternoon near the Round Tower in Old Portsmouth.

A mother and her two children were rescued in Portsmouth Harbour after being swept out to sea

Horrified beachgoers watched as the pilot boat from ABP Southampton pulled up alongside the group and helped them to safety.

Nigel Barnes, 62, from Southsea, had been sunbathing in Bath Square when the drama unfolded.

He said: There was three of them in the water - a girl in red bikini kept a nipper above water. She was screaming like mad.

'I come here a lot and lot of the kids scream. But you could see by that time there was something wrong.’

