Watch the moment Razorlight took to stage at Victorious Festival 2019

Razorlight have been playing at Victorious Festival this afternoon.

The indie rockers, who topped the charts in 2006 with America, took to the Common Stage and proved to be yet another hit.

Razorlight at Victorious Festival

You can watch the moment they came on stage in Southsea in the video at the top of this article.

Their set has proved to be a hit with the festival-goers as well.

One person wrote: ‘Razorlight smashing it at Victorious Festival.’

Another added: ‘Don’t know what was hotter? Ben Stokes or Razorlight at Victorious.’

You can follow all the action from the final day of Victorious Festival in our live blog here.