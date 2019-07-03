Watch the moment Second World War shell is detonated on Gosport seafront

Have your say

This video shows the moment a Second World War shell washed up on Gosport’s shore was detonated.

The device was discovered in the shingle near to Priory Road yesterday by Hardway resident Daniel Hutton.

The Second World War shell being detonated. Picture: Gosport Borough Council

An exclusion zone was set up around Gosport’s seafront while a bomb disposal team were called to deal with the ordnance.

To watch the clip click on the video at the top of the page.

Mr Hutton, 36, told The News: ‘Our house is right behind it so I was was sat on the wall, waiting for (my wife) Jess to get home.

‘I spotted this cylindrical thing on the shingle – as soon as I took a closer look I knew it was a bomb.

The bomb was found near Priory Road in Gosport. Picture: Daniel Hutton

‘It was about two inches but didn’t have a case, so I think it may have already been fired.

‘I suppose it’s not unexpected given Gosport’s military history, but it still came as a bit of a surprise.’