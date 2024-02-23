WATCH: Vehicle mysteriously smashes into car garage at night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Car nestled into wall of A M Autos car garage

The image shows a Chrysler vehicle precariously embedded into the loose brickwork of A M Autos in Christchurch Road, Ringwood, on Wednesday.

Crime scene tape was seen covering the forecourt which adjoins the busy road. A wall runs the distance of the forecourt but for the access point. The garage was open as usual while the car was nestled into the building having clearly hit it at some force.

Police attended the scene and said no one was hurt or arrested as questions remain over what happened. A force spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Christchurch Road, Ringwood at 10.20pm on Tuesday (21 February).