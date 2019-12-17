THE average price of water bills in Portsmouth and the surrounding area must fall, according to the official water regulator.

Ofwat has stated in a new report that the average UK household bill will fall by 12 per cent in the next five years, before inflation.

In that time, Portsmouth Water bills must fall by five per cent, and Southern Water bills must fall by 18 per cent.

New regulations have also been outlined in the report, including a commitment to produce net zero carbon emissions by by 2030 and reducing leaks by 16 per cent by 2025.

Ofwat chief executive Rachel Fletcher said: ‘It is a really good package that we are announcing, with massive investment to improve services and the environment for the future – in fact probably the greenest settlement we have ever put in place.

‘We are pressing companies to do better.

‘They will face penalties if they have interruptions, they will face penalties, frankly, if customers are not happy with the service that they are getting.’

The new framework will come into place on April 1, 2020.

