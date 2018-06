Have your say

A WALK and talk through a town’s waterfront history is taking place next week.

The Lee Residents’ Association will be holding a heritage waterfront walk on Tuesday, July 3, from 10am.

Anyone interested is asked to meet at Elmore car park in Marine Parade East, Lee-on-the-Solent.

The walk will cover the Browndown Ranges, old railway line, the town’s role in D-Day and much more.

For more information call Ray Harding on (023) 9255 1706.